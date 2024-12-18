Browns RB Nick Chubb officially placed on IR

BEREA, Ohio — In an anticipated move, the Cleveland Browns officially placed running back Nick Chubb on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Chubb sustained a broken foot in last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, walking out of the stadium in a walking boot and with crutches.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the break is on the "shorter-term recovery time," but with just three games left this year, "obviously we’re going to lose him for the season.”

Chubb has overcome his share of obstacles.

After sustaining a season-ending knee injury last year in the Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chubb underwent two surgeries to repair his MCL and ACL. He fought through rehab and, by Week 17, was able to walk up the platform stairs to be the Dawg Pound Captain, smashing a guitar pregame to hype up the crowd.

By this summer, Chubb was running sprints at training camp. Then, he made his return in Week 7 of this year.

Before this latest setback, Chubb was looking like he was getting back into form. He played in eight games this year, rushing for 332 yards and four total touchdowns.

In addition to placing Chubb in IR, the Browns also signed tight end TE Brenden Bates to the active roster from the Jets’ practice squad and running back Jacob Kibodi to the practice squad.

Bates, a rookie out of Kentucky, was originally signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent. Bates appeared in five games with the Jets this season. With the Browns, Bates will wear No. 82.

Kibodi, a rookie out of Louisiana-Lafayette, was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent and has spent time on New Orleans’ practice squad this season. Kibodi will wear No. 36 with the Browns.

To make room, the Browns released tight end Cameron Latu from the practice squad.