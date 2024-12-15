Browns RB Nick Chubb ruled out of game against Chiefs with injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb left Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs with an injury, ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Chubb was listed as questionable to return with a foot injury he sustained in the third quarter.

Before the injury, Chubb had rushed for 41 yards on nine carries with a fumble.

It was a rough go for Chubb on Sunday, who had a pass from Jameis Winston (not a great pass for what it's worth) bounce off his hands and into the possession of the Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton. Later in the game, Chubb was rushing when linebacker Leo Chenal punched the ball out of his hands, which was recovered by linebacker Drue Tranquill.

Before the fourth quarter began, the Browns ruled Chubb out for the remainder of the game with the foot injury.

With Chubb sidelined, Jerome Ford took over the brunt of the rushing attempts. Ford brought a boost to the run game Sunday, a strong performance that included an impressive 62-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.