Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns RB Nick Chubb up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Bengals Browns Football
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Bengals Browns Football
Posted at 11:40 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 11:41:06-04

CLEVELAND — After a strong Week 1 performance that helped lead the Browns to a season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals, running back Nick Chubb is up for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week award.

Chubb rushed for 106 yards on 18 carries and helped the Browns offense generate steam on a wet and misty day on the fields. His day was topped with a 17-yard run, and he averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

That's not to mention the four receptions for 21 yards.

Chubb is up against Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

Voting is open now and can be done by clicking here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

11Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.