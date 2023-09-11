Browns RB Nick Chubb up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week

CLEVELAND — After a strong Week 1 performance that helped lead the Browns to a season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals, running back Nick Chubb is up for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week award.

Chubb rushed for 106 yards on 18 carries and helped the Browns offense generate steam on a wet and misty day on the fields. His day was topped with a 17-yard run, and he averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

That's not to mention the four receptions for 21 yards.

Chubb is up against Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

