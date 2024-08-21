Browns RB Pierre Strong transported to hospital during training camp practice

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns will be monitoring running back Pierre Strong Jr. after he sustained an injury that he had evaluated at a nearby hospital during practice Wednesday.

Strong was running through a gauntlet drill with the team when he sustained the injury, walking off with trainers inside the practice facility while holding his ribs.

A few minutes late, Strong was loaded into an ambulance outside of the facility and transported to University Hospitals for evaluation.

After practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed it was a rib injury. A short time later, the team provided an update, saying that Strong had left with shortness of breath and, after evaluation at UH, was diagnosed with a rib contusion and discharged.

The severity of the rib contusion and whether it will keep Strong out for any amount of time is unknown at this time.

Cleveland already has multiple injuries to the running backs room, with Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines both continuing to rehab their respective knee injuries.