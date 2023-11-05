Browns rookie T Dawand Jones active for game against Cardinals

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals kick off their Week 9 matchup inside Cleveland Browns Stadium, and the Browns will have their standout rookie right tackle Dawand Jones in the mix despite his questionable game status.

Jones missed practice Wednesday after sustaining a shoulder injury last week against the Seattle Seahawks. He returned in a limited fashion on Thursday and again on Friday but was listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

After monitoring him over the weekend, the Browns cleared Jones to play.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game:

our Week 9 inactives pic.twitter.com/hEJBoCUeFq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 5, 2023

The Browns had ruled out Newsome, Wright and Bell on Friday after they all missed the week of practice with injury, working to the side all three sessions. Newsome is dealing with a groin injury, while Wright and Bell are dealing with knee injuries.

On Friday, the Browns made their decision on the quarterback situation, clearing Deshaun Watson to play after he returned to practice Wednesday—his first full week of practice since late September when he sustained the rotator cuff contusion in his throwing shoulder.

Watson will start at quarterback, while P.J. Walker backs him up at QB2.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals will start their rookie quarterback Clayton Tune on Sunday after opting not to activate Kyler Murray from the physically unable-to-perform list.