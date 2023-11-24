Browns rule 2 players out of Broncos game with injury, list 2 others as questionable

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are preparing for their trip out west with the Denver Broncos next up on the schedule. But two players won't take on the field on Sunday at Mile High—including Browns starting cornerback Denzel Ward.

Ward missed the week of practice with a shoulder injury. On Friday after practice, the team ruled the cornerback out for Sunday's game.

"Won't have him this one but he and I both have a lot of faith in the guys that will be out there," head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Stefanski said they'll monitor Ward and see how progresses after Sunday's game before determining if he'll need to miss more time.

In addition to Ward, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was ruled out of Sunday's game. Goodwin has remained in concussion protocol since taking a hit to the helmet against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.

Two other players may or may not see the field on Sunday, with the Browns listing linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and safety Juan Thornhill as questionable for the game.

Walker sustained a hamstring injury Sunday against the Steelers that saw him kept out of the remainder of the game. He missed most of the week of practice but returned to the practice fields on Friday in a limited fashion.

Meanwhile, Thornhill is dealing with a calf injury he sustained against the Baltimore Ravens. Thornhill missed the game against the Steelers and missed Wednesday's practice, but returned in a limited fashion on Thursday.

The Browns will monitor both Walker and Thornhill over the weekend before making a decision on their final status for Sunday's game in Denver.