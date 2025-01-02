Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns rule out 5 players, list 5 others as questionable for season finale against Ravens

Denzel Ward
Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) plays against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Denzel Ward
Posted

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for their final game of the season in Baltimore, but a long list of players either won't be taking the field or are in jeopardy of missing the last game of the season.

The following players have been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Ravens:

  • RB Jerome Ford
  • LB Jordan Hicks
  • TE David Njoku
  • RB Pierre Strong Jr.
  • CB Denzel Ward

Ford missed the week of practice with an ankle injury that took him out of the Week 17 game against the Dolphins. Hicks and Strong are in concussion protocol, while Njoku is dealing with a knee injury, and Ward is dealing with a shoulder injury.
Meanwhile, the following players are questionable to play Saturday:

  • DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee)
  • DT Dalvin Tomlinson (knee)
  • TE Blake Whiteheart (knee)
  • QB Jameis Winston (shoulder)
  • WR Mike Woods (knee)

Winston is likely to be inactive Saturday, serving as the team's emergency QB3, with either Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Bailey Zappe getting the start.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to announce which of the two would start, still working through that decision over the next 24 hours. He did say both DTR and Zappe could take the field in the season finale.

The Browns and Ravens kick things off in Cleveland's final game of the 2024 season at 4:30 p.m. You can catch the game here on News 5.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.