Browns rule out 5 players, list 5 others as questionable for season finale against Ravens

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for their final game of the season in Baltimore, but a long list of players either won't be taking the field or are in jeopardy of missing the last game of the season.

The following players have been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Ravens:



RB Jerome Ford

LB Jordan Hicks

TE David Njoku

RB Pierre Strong Jr.

CB Denzel Ward

Ford missed the week of practice with an ankle injury that took him out of the Week 17 game against the Dolphins. Hicks and Strong are in concussion protocol, while Njoku is dealing with a knee injury, and Ward is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, the following players are questionable to play Saturday:

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee)

DT Dalvin Tomlinson (knee)

TE Blake Whiteheart (knee)

QB Jameis Winston (shoulder)

WR Mike Woods (knee)

Winston is likely to be inactive Saturday, serving as the team's emergency QB3, with either Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Bailey Zappe getting the start.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to announce which of the two would start, still working through that decision over the next 24 hours. He did say both DTR and Zappe could take the field in the season finale.

The Browns and Ravens kick things off in Cleveland's final game of the 2024 season at 4:30 p.m.