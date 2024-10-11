Browns rule out 6 players, list 4 others as questionable ahead of game against Eagles

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are set for the last leg of the three-game road stretch, slated to take on the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday, but not everyone will be taking the field amid a number of injuries.

Following Friday's practice, the Browns announced injury designations for several players who have been banged up and working through some ailments.

Questionable:



LB Mohamoud Diabate

LB Jordan Hicks

DT Maurice Hurst II

CB Denzel Ward

Out:



RB Nick Chubb

S Grant Delpit

S Ronnie Hickman

RB Nyheim Hines

T James Hudson III

C Ethan Pocic

Pocic has been dealing with a knee injury he sustained Sunday against the Washington Commanders. He missed all three days of practice this week and was ruled out after Friday's session.

Nick Harris got in work throughout the week to step in as the starting center on Sunday.

Chubb has been ramping up his activities in practice since being designated for return to practice last week. He has participated in the last six practices, albeit limited, which is the case for fellow running back Hines, who, like Chubb, is also working back from a knee injury.

The Browns have until Oct. 23 to activate Chubb and Nyheim to the active roster or they'll revert back to the physically unable to perform (PUP) list for the remainder of the season.

Delpit has been sidelined with a concussion he sustained against the Commanders, not practicing this week and ruled out Friday. Hickman has been dealing with an ankle injury all week, sidelined from practice all three days before being ruled out as well.

Hudson has been sidelined with a shoulder injury and underwent surgery this week.

Meanwhile, Hurst and Diabate returned to practice this week from injured reserve, designated for return as they've been rehabbing an ankle and a hip injury, respectively.

Ward did not practice the first two days of the week but returned on Friday. The Browns will see how he responds by Saturday before deciding on his status for Sunday.

Hicks has been banged up, limited in practice with an elbow and triceps injury.

The Browns and Eagles kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.