Browns rule out CB Denzel Ward, LS Charley Hughlett with injuries

Nick Wass/AP
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a pass against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
LANDOVER, Md. — The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a nightmare of a game against the Washington Commanders, made worse with a number of injuries.

Cornerback Denzel Ward and long-snapper Charley Hughlett both ruled out for the remainder of the game in the third quarter.

Ward was diagnosed with a hamstring injury, Hughlett with a rib injury.

With Ward out, cornerback Mike Ford Jr. was called into the game. Tight end Blake Whiteheart was called to step in at long snapper for the Browns.

Meanwhile, defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo was listed as questionable with an illness.

