Browns rule out LT Jedrick Wills Jr. for Week 1 game against Cowboys

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their final practice before they host the Dallas Cowboys at the newly named Huntington Bank Field on Sunday, and upon the conclusion have made some injury designations for a few players.

Throughout the week, there had been questions surrounding what the Browns' plan was at left tackle with starter Jedrick Wills Jr. returning for practice Wednesday for the first time since his season-ending knee injury last November.

But while Wills returned to practice Wednesday, it was limited. Wills participated in individual drills to start practice, joining the offensive line in work for the first time but not participating in full team drills. He then worked inside during Thursday's practice.

Wills returned to practice Friday, but following the session, the Browns listed Wills as out for Sunday's game—something Wills said was coming on Wednesday.

"Oh no, I won't be. I'm not starting this week. I'm just going out there for Indy and seeing how it feels and get back into things," Wills said.

Meanwhile, tackle Jack Conklin, who also recently returned to practice from his own knee rehab, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Conklin has been easing back into action during practice, noting his knee is "getting better and better every day." Still, the Browns are waiting to see how Conklin feels closer to the game before making a decision on his status.

“We’re going to work through it in the next 48 hours," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. He then added that the starting left tackle will be between Conklin and James Hudson III.

Whoever starts on the offensive line, the Browns are confident they'll step up to the challenge, thanks in part to the work the team's defense has given them this offseason.

"I feel like I'm going to give them the best look they're going to get against anyone. I feel like I'm able to really metamorphosize my style, whether I need to give a look that seems like Micah [Parsons] or DeMarcus [Lawrence] or any other rusher, I can do that for them if they need it, whether that's during practice or after practice, making sure those guys get the best look possible," said Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. "And then also doing what comes naturally to me, which is more my rushing style. So just trying to give them the best option that they're going to see on Sunday.

"I believe any of those guys that we put out there are going to be ready just because we’ve continued to drill and work after practice, and put in the hours and the film work so that they know what they're going to see. But we're definitely going to give 'em a little help too because as good as anyone is in one-on-one, it only takes one or two for the offensive line to have a bad game, so we're going to make sure that they're as prepared as can be," he continued.

The Browns will continue evaluating their situation on the offensive line heading into Sunday's game. Kickoff against the Cowboys is at 4:25 p.m. inside Huntington Bank Field.