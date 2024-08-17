Browns run thin on offensive line after 3 injuries during preseason game against Vikings

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have been dealing with injuries to their tackles for some time, and during Saturday's preseason

game against the Minnesota Vikings, the situation may have gotten worse.

James Hudson III, who has been plugged in at left tackle while Jedrick Wills Jr. has been rehabbing a knee injury that ended his season last year, left Saturday's game after getting banged up on a play just before the half.

Hudson had walked off the field gingerly with trainers. At the start of the second half, the Browns ruled Hudson out with an ankle injury.

In the second half, tackle Hakeem Adeniji was also banged up, holding his leg on the sideline. Trainers came over and helped him into the blue medical tent. Adeniji was ruled out with a knee injury.

Also injured in the second half was tackle Germain Ifedi. The Browns listed Ifedi as questionable to return with a hand injury; he was downgraded to out in the fourth quarter.

Having two tackles, Wills and Jack Conklin, who are still rehabbing injuries from last season, presents a challenge. Having three more banged up in a game is less than ideal.

The Browns also saw tight end Giovanni Ricci leave the game with injury. He was ruled out in the second half with a knee injury.