Watch
SportsBrowns

Actions

Browns running back Demetric Felton helps Akron students celebrate improved attendance

items.[0].image.alt
Camryn Justice | News 5 Cleveland
Screen Shot 2021-10-26 at 6.04.55 PM.png
Posted at 6:16 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 18:16:42-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton and general manager Andrew Berry's wife, Brittan Berry, helped Akron Public School students celebrate improved attendance through the Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day Network.

Third through sixth graders with strong attendance were selected and invited to David Hill Community Center to celebrate with the duo.

The group shared their stories about why education has been so important in their lives, followed by a celebration with Fall Fest activity stations.

Through the Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day Network, the Browns engage with local school districts and promote quality education by using attendance data and feedback from families to build a school-going culture, uncover and reduce common barriers to attendance, and support engagement opportunities for students to thrive.

During Sunday’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns will highlight the Stay in the Game! Network by showcasing the impact of education and school attendance, as well as recognizing districts, schools, and students who have been exemplary in supporting educational efforts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · W · Sat 8/14 · 7:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars (23-13)
WEEK 2 · W · Sun 8/22 · 1:00 PM vs. New York Giants (17-13)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (19-10)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · L ·Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (33-29)

WEEK 2 · W · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (31-21)

WEEK 3 · W · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (26-6)

WEEK 4 · W · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (14-7)

WEEK 5 · L· Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (47-42)

WEEK 6 · L· Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (37-14)

WEEK 7 · W · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (17-14)

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (CBS)

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (FOX)

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)