Browns running back Demetric Felton helps Akron students celebrate improved attendance

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton and general manager Andrew Berry's wife, Brittan Berry, helped Akron Public School students celebrate improved attendance through the Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day Network.

Third through sixth graders with strong attendance were selected and invited to David Hill Community Center to celebrate with the duo.

The group shared their stories about why education has been so important in their lives, followed by a celebration with Fall Fest activity stations.

Through the Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day Network, the Browns engage with local school districts and promote quality education by using attendance data and feedback from families to build a school-going culture, uncover and reduce common barriers to attendance, and support engagement opportunities for students to thrive.

During Sunday’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns will highlight the Stay in the Game! Network by showcasing the impact of education and school attendance, as well as recognizing districts, schools, and students who have been exemplary in supporting educational efforts.

