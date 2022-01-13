Watch
Browns running back Nick Chubb nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year

David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Nick Chubb
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jan 13, 2022
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is receiving recognition for his Pro Bowl season.

Chubb was one of three players nominated for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year.

He finished second in the league for most rushing yards with 1,259, in spite of missing three games.

Chubb also scored eight rushing touchdowns and had five games with at least 100 rushing yards, which is tied for the second-most this season.

The other ground nominations are Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

The FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year nominees are Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Los Angeles Charges quarterback Justin Herbert and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Until Feb. 10, fans can vote for the player they believe should win (cough cough Chubb cough cough) at nfl.com.

The winning quarterback and running back will receive a $20,000 donation to a Historically Black College of their choice.

The winner will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 10.

