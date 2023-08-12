Browns S Grant Delpit graduates from LSU, excused from preseason game to receive diploma

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit was on the list of players not active for Friday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Others on the list were dealing with injury or being held out as a precaution.

Delpit, however, had a different reason not to play in the game.

The 24-year-old defensive back was excused from the game so he could go back to Louisiana State University and graduate with his peers.

Delpit walked the stage in his cap and gown, receiving a college diploma after attending the school from 2017 to 2020 when he announced he would forgo his senior season to declare for the NFL Draft.

Delpit was selected by the Browns in the second round of the Draft, and he's spent the past three seasons with Cleveland.

Delpit has been working on getting his college diploma through LSU's Project Graduation, a program that assists former student-athletes with completing graduation requirements and obtaining their degrees.

