Browns S Grant Delpit holds 3rd annual Community Christmas Celebration in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit might not have known much about Cleveland when he was drafted here in 2020, but over the last four years, it's become home for him—and he always makes sure when the holidays are here, he's giving back to the community.

On Monday, he did just that at this third annual Community Christmas Celebration held at the Lakeview Community Center in Cleveland.

For the last three years, Delpit has hosted families from the community and the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority to a toy drive, where kids of all ages can pick out gifts and fill up bags of toys and items for the holidays. Delpit holds a raffle where numerous televisions and other electronics are given out.

In addition to the giveaways, the event offers free haircuts to those who'd like one, food and treats, and, of course, music.

The energy each year is always high, with lots of laughter and dancing, and this year was no different.

Delpit made his way around the gym of the community center, taking pictures with families, meeting community members and enjoying the holiday with Clevelanders.

"We circle this day on the calendar every year, so hopefully we just keep going right here in Lakeview," Delpit said. "I'm just so grateful for everybody showing up to support and really just good to see everybody happy."

Delpit, supported by his mom and grandmother at the event, was also joined by a number of his teammates on Monday, including cornerbacks Greg Newsome II and Myles Harden, as well as fellow safeties Chris Edmonds, Trey Dean III and Rodney McLeod Jr.

McLeod said he was thrilled to be part of Delpit's holiday event.

"It was a special event. It's amazing what Grant's doing," McLeod said. "This is his third annual toy drive. Just to see the smiles on all the families and kids' faces, that's what it's all about—being able to pour back into the community that pours into us—so I'm just happy to be a part of today."

The holiday celebration was a way for Delpit to thank Cleveland for the support they give him each week he takes the field for the Browns. To thank the city he now calls home.

"When I got drafted to Cleveland, I didn't know where it was. I didn't know where Ohio was. I damn sure didn't know where Cleveland was. And it's been nothing but love and they welcomed me with open arms ever since I've been here so it's my opportunity to give back to some folks and pay my thanks, really," Delpit said.