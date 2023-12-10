Browns S Juan Thornhill ruled out with calf injury just before start of game against Jags

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a calf injury. Two other players left the field in the first quarter with injuries.

Thornhill was announced out after pregame warmups and just before kickoff. The safety has dealt with a calf strain throughout this season that has caused him to miss games. Ronnie Hickman Jr. was named the starter at safety in his place.

Once the game got underway, the hits continued.

Center Ethan Pocic left the field with trainers in the first quarter after remaining down at the end of a play. He went into the blue medical tent for evaluation before heading back to the locker room with trainers.

Pocic was diagnosed with a stinger, a temporary nerve affliction, and was listed as questionable to return.

A short time later, defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo left the field with an injury. He remained down on the field after a play and went into the medical tent for evaluation. He exited the tent and went to the sidelines with the defense after the Browns offense took over possession.

Okoronkwo was diagnosed with a groin injury, but he was cleared to return to play.