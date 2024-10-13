Browns S Rodney McLeod tied for TD leader after scoring on Myles Garrett's blocked FG

PHILADELPHIA — The Cleveland Browns have struggled offensively all season long, and while they're production hasn't been high—it has been matched by one of their teammates on the other side of the ball.

Rodney McLeod has been a magnet for the end zone. That's not a sentence you typically write about a safety, but there's no better way to describe his past two games.

Two weeks ago during the Browns' game against the Las Vegas Raiders, McLeod scooped up a fumble that was forced by defensive end Isaiah McGuire. McLeod took the ball 25 yards downfield for a defensive touchdown.

The moment must have given McLeod a taste for the end zone because on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, McLeod scored again.

On a Jake Elliott 57-yard field goal attempt, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett got his hand up and blocked the kick.

As the ball rolled across the field, who else would go on to find it but McLeod?

McLeod scooped up the ball and once again ran up the sideline into the end zone, this time for 50 yards, scoring the first touchdown of the day for Cleveland.

The success McLeod has had scoring on defense highlights just how much the offense has struggled—as McLeod is now tied on the touchdown leaders chart for the season. His two defensive touchdowns equal wide receiver Amari Cooper's touchdown total through the first five games.