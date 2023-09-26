Browns safety Grant Delpit visits Brooklyn Elementary to give out school supplies, do 'the griddy'

BROOKLYN, Ohio — Browns safety Grant Delpit was at Brooklyn Elementary School Tuesday for a back to school supply giveaway, and took the opportunity to run some football drills with the kids, and boast about his perfect attendance record when he was in school.

“We came here for back-to-school drive to give the kids some school materials,” Delpit said. “We also had a little gym takeover, had them do a couple of drills.”

The giveaway, for students in second through fourth grade, included backpacks, school supplies and Browns gear.

Interacting with the kids brought back fond memories of school for Delpit.

“It brings back memories,” he said. “I had perfect attendance in elementary school for a long time...you gotta ask my mom, but it was a long time — it was like some years.”

Delpit’s visit was part of the Browns’ Stay in the Game! Keep Learning Every Day Network, a statewide program dedicated to improving the quality of education for students in Ohio and increasing school attendence.

“[My mom] definitely took pride in me, both of my parents, and me going to school and being there and being present,” Delpit said. “So they instilled that in me…when I was a kid and they did a great job with me, so I’m just trying to tell them the same thing.”

As Delpit tossed the ball around in the gym, some of the kids couldn’t help but celebrate.

“Everybody wanted to do the griddy!” he said. “It was a good experience, the kids were competitive out here, early in the morning."

This year, the Stay in the Game! Network will partner with 42 school districts to benefit more than 230,000 students in Ohio.

“It was good to come out here with the Stay in the Game! Initiative, and let them know, just stay in school, keep doing their thing,” Delpit said. “The Browns players, we’re humans too, we come put a smile on their faces.”