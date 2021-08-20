Watch
SportsBrowns

Actions

Browns say they're prepared for full-capacity stadium this season with no vaccination, mask requirements

items.[0].image.alt
Jason Miller/Getty Images
CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: A general view during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
FirstEnergy Stadium
Posted at 3:23 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 15:23:19-04

CLEVELAND — Expect a packed Dawg Pound this season as Browns representatives said Friday that they are prepared to have a full-capacity crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium throughout the 2021 season, starting with this Sunday’s pre-season home game against the New York Giants.

Team officials said they are encouraging, but not requiring, masks indoors for all fans and masks outdoors for fans that are unvaccinated, per current CDC guidelines.

The CDC recommends that all spectators wear masks indoors, which includes interior spaces, such as gathering/event spaces, elevators, restrooms and the press box regardless of vaccination status, Browns officials stated in a news release. Additionally, masks are recommended outdoors for unvaccinated persons when they cannot maintain physical distancing, the team stated.

Team officials said they are continuing to implement protocols designed to keep fans safe, including mobile-only ticketing and parking, the option to sign up for Early Access facial-recognition entry, reliable access to hand sanitizer and other products, and comprehensive cleaning and disinfecting regimens at the stadium.

Browns officials previously said their goal for this season was a full-capacity stadium, and that they would monitor any COVID-19 developments and adhere to all state and local health guidelines as they may change.

"The 12,000 fans who attended games last year were phenomenal for our team, but we can't wait to have a full stadium this season, which truly energizes our team and provides the significant home-field advantage only Browns fans can provide," Haslam Sports Group Chief Operation Officer Dave Jenkins wrote.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · TBD· At Jacksonville Jaguars (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 2 · TBD · New York Giants (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 3 · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (NBC)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)

WEEK 2 · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (CBS)

WEEK 3 · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (FOX)

WEEK 4 · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (CBS)

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (FOX)

WEEK 7 · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (CBS)

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (FOX)

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)