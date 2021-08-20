Browns say they're prepared for full-capacity stadium this season with no vaccination, mask requirements

CLEVELAND — Expect a packed Dawg Pound this season as Browns representatives said Friday that they are prepared to have a full-capacity crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium throughout the 2021 season, starting with this Sunday’s pre-season home game against the New York Giants.

Team officials said they are encouraging, but not requiring, masks indoors for all fans and masks outdoors for fans that are unvaccinated, per current CDC guidelines.

The CDC recommends that all spectators wear masks indoors, which includes interior spaces, such as gathering/event spaces, elevators, restrooms and the press box regardless of vaccination status, Browns officials stated in a news release. Additionally, masks are recommended outdoors for unvaccinated persons when they cannot maintain physical distancing, the team stated.

Team officials said they are continuing to implement protocols designed to keep fans safe, including mobile-only ticketing and parking, the option to sign up for Early Access facial-recognition entry, reliable access to hand sanitizer and other products, and comprehensive cleaning and disinfecting regimens at the stadium.

Browns officials previously said their goal for this season was a full-capacity stadium, and that they would monitor any COVID-19 developments and adhere to all state and local health guidelines as they may change.

"The 12,000 fans who attended games last year were phenomenal for our team, but we can't wait to have a full stadium this season, which truly energizes our team and provides the significant home-field advantage only Browns fans can provide," Haslam Sports Group Chief Operation Officer Dave Jenkins wrote.