Browns seek submissions from loyal fanbase as they choose a new 'Dawg' logo

If you're feeling artistic and you also love the Browns, this opportunity is for you. The Browns are asking fans to submit artwork that can potentially be considered the team's new dog logo.

Fans can submit their designs here. And starting Thursday, fans looking to vote on those designs would do so here.

In order to decide which breed of dog would fit the new Browns Dawg logo, the team allowed fans to vote in one-on-one matchups, March Madness-style. The Mastiff breed was chosen.

“We are fired up to see what ideas our fans come up with and the thought of their logo potentially being selected is a key element in our commitment to creating an amazing experience for our fanbase,” said Executive Vice President, Partner of Haslam Sports Group JW Johnson. “We are always looking for feedback from our fans to improve their experience so allowing them to serve as a centerpiece of this contest offers an opportunity to engage with each other in real-time and showcase their love for the team and beyond.”

In just a few days, last year's "Brownie the Elf" field design (pictured above) received more than 80 thousand entries. It's this same enthusiasm the team hopes to get to identify the future Browns Dawg.

