Browns seem to avoid major injuries after several players sidelined in game against Broncos

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns saw several players taken out of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with injuries, and while the situation looked bleak in the 29-12 loss on Sunday, Monday may have shown a silver lining.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson left the game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a head injury after taking a bit of a hit that left his mouth bloody. P.J. Walker took over at quarterback. Thompson-Robinson was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out. Wide receiver Amari Cooper left the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos after taking a hard hit to the midsection. He was ruled out with a rib injury.

Defensively, Myles Garrett was playing through what was thought to be a wrist injury that sidelined him for several plays. He was never given an injury designation but did leave for rest on the sideline at points on Sunday. Garrett was seen in the locker room after the game wearing a sling, telling reporters he felt a "pop" in his shoulder during the game. Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott also suffered an injury, and head coach Kevin Stefanski called it an ankle injury after the game.

But on Monday, after further scans and evaluations, it appears most of the Browns injuries that occurred on Sunday were not long-term ailments.

Stefanski said that Cooper's X-rays came back negative, Garrett's MRIs came back negative for structural damage, and Elliott's ankle injury is considered "day-to-day."

Garrett, while in a sling, is now just dealing with soreness, Stefanski said. The head coach believes that as long as the pain doesn't become too much, Garrett should be able to play through it, which the defensive end told reporters in the locker room after Sunday's game was his intention.

The Browns will monitor Cooper and Elliott throughout the week but "feels good" about their availability heading into their next game against the Rams in Los Angeles.

For Thompson-Robinson, however, it's not about injury severity; it's about his ability to progress through concussion protocol.

The rookie quarterback will be monitored and evaluated as the week goes on to see if he's able to clear concussion protocols and return to practice. Unlike his teammates who sustained injuries, there's no playing through if he's deemed to have concussion symptoms throughout the week.

Stefanski said they'll monitor Thompson-Robinson throughout the week while also working through their plans at quarterback should he remain in protocol. Walker took the field in the rookie's place as the only other quarterback on the active roster, but the Browns recently added veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who could be a candidate to bring to the active roster if he can get up to speed on the playbook and gameplan.

Those are decisions the team will make as they stay on the West Coast, practicing this week in Los Angeles on UCLA's campus.