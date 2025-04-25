Browns select LB Carson Schwesinger out of UCLA with No. 33 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

BEREA, Ohio — Thursday was a rollercoaster of a day, with the Cleveland Browns pick-swapping early before making a blockbuster trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars and moving back from the No. 2 pick to, rather than draft two-way player Travis Hunter, select defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5. Friday, the Browns stuck to the theme of defense, and with the No. 33 pick, the Browns selected linebacker Carson Schwesinger out of UCLA.

Schwesinger, the 6'2" 242-pound linebacker, was an Associated Press First Team All-American last season, as well as a 2024 Butkus Award Finalist and 2024 All-Big Ten First Team.

In his four years with the Bruins, Schwesinger played in 38 games with 10 starts, recording 163 total tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble, most of which came last year.

A former walk-on, Schwesinger was widely regarded as one of the top linebackers in the country.

The second-round draft pick was announced by Browns legend and Hall of Famer Joe Thomas in Green Bay.

With Browns general manager Andrew Berry providing an update on Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's neck injury that ended his season last year, describing it as a "nebulous" situation, Schwesinger provides talent in a room with plenty of need.

Schwesinger joins a linebacker room that consists of Owusu-Koramoah, Devin Bush, Mohamoud Diabate, Jordan Hicks, Winston Reid, Nathaniel Watson, Marcus Haynes and Jerome Baker.

The Browns won't have long before they're on the clock again, set to select one more time in the second round with the No. 36 overall pick. They're set to pick two more times Friday night with the No. 67 and 94 picks in the third round.

Remaining Browns draft picks



Round 1- No. 5 overall (From Jacksonville): DT Mason Graham

Round 2- No. 33 overall: LB Carson Schwesinger

Round 2- No. 36 overall (From Jacksonville)

Round 3- No. 67 overall

Round 3- No. 94 overall

Round 4- No. 126 overall (From Jacksonville)

Round 5- No.166 overall

Round 6- No. 192 overall