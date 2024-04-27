Browns select Michigan G Zak Zinter with 85th overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

BEREA, Ohio — After taking Northeast Ohio native and Ohio State Buckeye defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. in the round before, the Browns went to the rival Michigan to add a piece to the offensive line, selecting guard Zak Zinter with the 85th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Zinter, a 22-year-old, 6-foot-5, 309-pound guard, played in 45 games for Michigan, starting in 42. He allowed just three sacks in 1,141 pass-block snaps.

A 1st-Team AP All-American in 2023, Zinter was also the team's top offensive line award winner and was a team captain for the Wolverines.

The offensive lineman suffered a broken leg in the game against Ohio State in November after, ironically enough, new Browns teammate Hall rolled up on him. He was carted off the field in a moment that rallied Michigan together to support their captain. Now, Zinter is healthy and has been cleared to participate in spring activities.

"I'm great. I'm cleared for everything, so just been building the strength back and getting moving again. But I'm cleared for everything. I'm feeling great. I'm ready to roll," Zinter said.

The Browns' third-round pick joins fellow guards Michael Dunn, Dawson Deaton, Germain Ifedi and Wyatt Teller on the Browns. He's excited to fit into what the Browns have deemed a blue-collar unit.

"Zak, we just thought was a rock solid all-around player his entire career at Michigan. He was really part of the heartbeat of their culture. When we met with him throughout the pre-draft process, very smart, professional, passionate about football and I think his blue-collar mentality will really fit well within our offensive line room," said general manager Andrew Berry.

"I love it. I'm a blue-collar guy at heart. I love hunting and fishing, and I think Michigan's a blue-collar team too. So I've been around it for four years, especially in the O-line room, just a bunch of dudes that work hard and love to play ball. So I think the city of Cleveland and the whole group that's there, the team, the O-line, I'm excited and pumped to get in there and start getting to know the guys and just get to work," Zinter said.

Barring a trade-up, the Browns have made their final selection of the night. Cleveland is slated to be back on the clock Saturday with pick No. 156 in the fifth round.

Here are the Browns remaining draft picks:



Fifth Round - No. 156 (From Eagles through Cardinals)

Sixth Round - No. 206

Seventh Round: No. 227 (from Titans)

Seventh Round - No. 243