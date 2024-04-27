Browns select Mississippi State LB Nathaniel Watson in 6th round of 2024 NFL Draft

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have added two linemen and a receiver to the roster so far in the 2024 NFL Draft and, in the sixth round, added depth at linebacker, selecting Nathaniel Watson out of Mississippi State with the 206th overall pick.

Watson, a 6-foot-2, 233-pound linebacker, offers size and length while still displaying quickness on the field. At Mississippi State, Watson recorded 377 total tackles, 137 of which were solo. He notched 35 tackles for loss with 21 sacks, two interceptions, five passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

This past season, Watson was a finalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker. He earned AP SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors and 1st-Team All-SEC honors. Watson was used heavily in attacking the quarterback, blitzing on 244 pass plays last season.

The Browns needed bodies in the linebacker room after losing Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker Jr. in free agency.

Now, on the Browns, Watson joins a linebackers room that includes Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Tony Fields II, Mohamoud Diabate, Jordan Hicks, Caleb Johnson and Charlie Thomas III.

The Browns hold two more picks in this draft, both in the seventh round. Cleveland could very well opt to trade one, if not both, of those picks.

Here are the Browns' remaining picks:



Seventh Round: No. 227 (from Titans)

Seventh Round - No. 243