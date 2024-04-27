Browns select Ohio State DT Michael Hall Jr. in second round of 2024 NFL Draft

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns had to play the waiting game in the 2024 NFL Draft with no first-round pick for the third straight year, inactive Thursday, night one of the draft. But on Friday, the action began, and after being on the clock for the first time, the Browns selected a Northeast Ohio native, taking defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. out of The Ohio State University with the 54th overall pick.

Hall, a redshirted sophomore, played at Streetsboro but was born in Garfield Heights. With the Buckeyes, Hall played in 28 games, starting in 12. He recorded 45 total tackles, 10 for loss, with six sacks, a fumble recovery and three QB hits.

The Browns were shorthanded at defensive tackle after losing Jordan Elliott in free agency, but the 6-foot-3, 290-pound Buckeye will help add depth the Browns can develop this year.

"I feel like it's the greatest feeling ever in the world. I got to first and foremost give thanks to my Lord and savior Jesus Christ. Without him, nothing is possible. So appreciative of him and without him even giving me life to even to be able to wake up today, it's a real blessing," Hall said. "I'm not one of those guys who's going to run away from the pressure. I run to it head on, so it's going to be a lot of pressure on me playing in my hometown. A lot of people are going to have a lot of expectations, but at the end of the day, as a player, I still have demands that I have to meet. Expectations. So I'm going to hold myself very high on that and hold myself accountable."

Streetsboro's Athletic Administrator released the following statement in regard to Hall being drafted:

The Streetsboro City School District and our Community are very proud of Michael and his accomplishments. We wish him the very best as he transitions to the Cleveland Browns organization. We look forward to following his career as a Cleveland Brown.

Randy Tevepaugh

Now, on the Browns, Hall joins a defensive interior that includes Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst II, Siaki Ika, Quinton Jefferson, Jayden Peevy, Dalvin Tomlinson and Chris Williams.

The Browns have one more draft pick in Friday's portion of the draft, which includes the second and third rounds, with four more draft picks to come on Saturday.

Here are the Browns remaining draft picks:



Third Round - No. 85

Fifth Round - No. 156 (From Eagles through Cardinals)

Sixth Round - No. 206

Seventh Round: No. 227 (from Titans)

Seventh Round - No. 243