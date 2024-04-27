Browns select South Dakota DB Myles Harden in 7th round of 2024 NFL Draft

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are nearing the end of the 2024 NFL Draft, and with the second-to-last pick, the team followed their mantra of "never having too many corners" and selected defensive back Myles Harden out of South Dakota.

Harden, the Browns' 227th overall pick, was a team captain at South Dakota, named to four all-America teams. Harden played in 29 games with South Dakota, notching 143 total tackles, 91 of which were solo. Harden had 12.5 tackles for loss with one sack, six interceptions, 26 passes defended, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

The pick used to select Harden was acquired recently in a trade that saw Cleveland send offensive lineman Leroy Watson IV to the Tennesee Titans in exchange for the seventh-round pick.

Harden joins a talented DBs unit that includes cornerbacks Denzel Ward, MJ Emerson, Greg Newsome II, Cam Mitchell, DBs Tony Brown, Justin Hardee and Vincent Gray, and safeties Grant Delpit, Juan Thornhill, D'Anthony Bell, Rodney McLeod, Ronnie Hickman

Cleveland has one more pick in this year's draft, pick No. 243, barring a trade.