Browns set to start Dorian Thompson-Robinson at QB against Bengals

CLEVELAND — Following the Browns' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, head coach Kevin Stefanski was non-committal about what they would do at quarterback for the last three games. Jameis Winston, who has been the starter since Deshaun Watson sustained the season-ending Achilles injury, has had great moments, good moments, and disappointing moments on the field.

Against the Chiefs, Winston threw three interceptions, aiding in the six total turnovers the Browns gave up Sunday. Those turnovers became a frustration for Stefanski and the team.

"You cannot turn the ball over six times and expect to win any football game at any level. It’s hard enough to turn it over versus a very good football team. So I’m extremely disappointed that we did that," Stefanski said after the game. "What we’re doing in terms of adding a degree of difficulty to how we’re playing is really…it’s tough to win. Until we knock that out, it’s going to be hard to win. It’s not a question of effort, it’s not a question of how we’re working, we just have to take care of the football better."

By the third interception against the Chiefs, the Browns decided to sit Winston and put in backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson. It was a short outing for Thompson-Robinson, who was brought in during the fourth quarter and didn't offer much production. The second-year QB completed four of his nine passes for 18 yards and a pick of his own.

Thompson-Robinson entered the game with a package of plays but no plan for him to play an extended number of snaps. Still, he was eager for the opportunity, hoping to show the Browns he can help them win.

"'I'm trying to prove that I'm worth something to this team, that I can help this team in any way I can. So that's really what, if I do get the opportunity, it's going to be to show, improve and send the rest of this team out on a high note going into next year," Thompson-Robinson said after the game.

When asked if the Browns were going to continue starting Winston or if they might consider turning to Thompson-Robinson in the team's final three games of the season, Stefanski said they would work through that plan, not committing to either quarterback at that time.

"I’m not going to get into any decisions right now,” Stefanski said. "I’ll obviously work through those types of things. This is not about one person, I will make that very clear. Jameis does a great job preparing for these games. He’s fighting his tail off and I appreciate that from him, but we’ll make that decision later.”

Winston will be the first to admit he turns the ball over too frequently. It's a part of his game that has followed him throughout his entire career. In some games, Winston can overcome the interceptions he throws. In other games, he can not.

He even noted that those turnovers would have to be a part of Stefanski's decision—a decision he said he'd trust, whatever it ended up being.

“Well, he’s been coaching for a long time and whatever he decides, I trust it. I know what I’m capable of doing. But throughout the course of the season, especially the last few games where we have not had a game without a turnover, I think that’s very critical and that’s going to be critical in his decision-making process," Winston said. "So, I’m just going to continue to get better. I’m going to continue to keep my eyes forward and onward and I got some things I got to work on. This is something that’s been a part of my career. Man, like especially in 2019, sometimes I view it as a spiritual battle. I’m going to continue to fight and continue to get better. I’m going to be the same guy every single day regardless of what questions I might answer shortly.”

On Tuesday, as the team began preparing for their upcoming matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, that decision was made.

Thompson-Robinson is set to start on Sunday against the AFC North rivals.

“Obviously excited for the opportunity,” Thompson-Robinson told a small group of media during a holiday event at the Boys & Girls Club in Cleveland. “Still going to prepare and study the same way I do every week, and looking to go out there and get a win.”

Thompson-Robinson hasn't had many opportunities to prepare for a game over the course of a full week with the understanding he would be starting. His first NFL start in his rookie season came with a 90-minute notice.

With the Browns turning to the 2023 fifth-round pick out of UCLA, Thompson-Robinson will get that prep he's been longing for before a start. He's had some time to learn. For him, that's time to grow. And helping him the most in this start will be the teammate he's taking over for.

"I’m always trying to learn and grow,” he said when asked about his previous starts. “Learned a tremendous amount from watching Jameis. I’m looking to use all of that on Sundays.”