Browns sign 2 players, waive another ahead of training camp

BEREA, Ohio — Before heading off to start training camp at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, the Cleveland Browns added two players to their roster and waived one to make room.

The team announced the signings of defensive end Jeremiah Martin and offensive tackle Chim Okorafor.

Martin, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive end, was originally signed by Cleveland as an undrafted free agent out of Washington last year, later spending part of the season on the Giants' practice squad.

Okorafor, who the team intended to sign earlier this offseason, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Eagles last year and also spent time with the Vikings. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound lineman is officially in his first NFL season out of Benedictine.

To make room on the roster, the Browns waived linebacker Caleb Johnson.

