Browns sign 3 players, waive 3, terminate contract of another

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns made some roster moves Monday, singing three players, waiving three more and terminating the contract of another.

Ahead of the Monday practice session, the Browns signed linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle, brought back cornerback Faion Hicks and signed safety Chase Williams.

Bouyer-Randle was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023, spending his rookie season between the Bucs' and Washington Commanders' practice squads.

Hicks, a seventh-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos in 2022, played in two games his rookie year and spent last season on the New Orleans Saints practice squad. He was signed by the Browns on Aug. 4 but waived four days later. He returns to the team just days after being waived.

Williams, a rookie out of San Jose State, was a tryout for the Browns during rookie minicamp.

In addition to the signing of three players, the Browns let go of four others.

Cornerback Vincent Gray, who left Saturday's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers with a groin injury was waived Monday with an injury designation.

Defensive end Marcus Haynes and long snapper Rex Sunahara, who was signed Thursday, were also waived.

The Browns also terminated the contract of running back John Kelly Jr. Kelly has been on the Browns' practice squad off and on since 2020. In Saturday's preseason game, Kelly carried the ball four times for 15 yards and a fumble.