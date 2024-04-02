Browns sign Cleveland native, former Jets CB and special teamer Justin Hardee

BEREA, Ohio — You may be able to take the player out of Cleveland, but you can never take Cleveland out of the player. After cheering on his hometown team from afar, former Jets cornerback and special teamer Justin Hardee will get back to his roots, signing with the Browns on Tuesday.

Hardee joins the Browns for his eighth season in the NFL. The Cleveland native graduated from Glenville High School before playing football at Illinois.

In 2017, the Houston Texans signed Hardee as an undrafted free agent. He's since spent time with the Saints and, most recently, the Jets.

Over his career, Hardee has played in 100 games, taking the majority of his snaps on special teams. In 2022, Hardee was named to the Pro Bowl as a special teamer.

Last season, when Hardee was with the Jets, he shared a moment with former Browns quarterback Joe Flacco that made the rounds online. After Cleveland beat the Jets and had clinched a spot in the playoffs under the primetime lights, players shook hands with their opponents before leaving the field. As Hardee shook hands and embraced Flacco, who was a former teammate on the Jets, he

"You know this is my city man...bring my city a 'ship," Hardee told Flacco.

While the Browns weren't able to do that last season, Hardee has a chance to help his hometown team reach that goal in the 2024 season after signing in Cleveland.