Browns sign QB P.J. Walker to active roster amid Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are making sure they have their bases covered amid the uncertainly with quarterback Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury, signing quarterback P.J. Walker to the active roster on Wednesday.

Walker, who has been elevated from the practice squad for three weeks to address Watson's shoulder, started one game and got called in early into last week's game after Watson returned but took a hit that saw him sidelined after just five passes.

With his three elevations, Walker had to either be signed to the active roster or pass through waivers, then be re-signed to the practice squad per the NFL's practice squad rules. The Browns opted with the former, signing Walker to the active roster on Wednesday.

The Browns also signed running backs Nate McCrary and Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad on Wednesday.

As the Browns prepare for a West Coast trip to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, they're also making sure they have the players to do so, especially under center with Watson listed as "day to day" with the rotator cuff contusion and strain.