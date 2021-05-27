Watch
Browns sign restricted free agent Hodge, special teams star

Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge.
KhaDarel Hodge
Posted at 7:03 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 19:03:12-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns signed restricted free agent wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, one of their top special teams players.

The team had placed a tender worth $2.33 million on Hodge.

The 26-year-old Hodge appeared in nine games last season with Cleveland, making 11 catches for 180 yards.

He missed the Week 4 game against Dallas after injuring a hamstring during warmups.

Hodge sat out two other games when the hamstring flared up, and he was one of several Browns wide receivers who had to sit out a game against the Jets and wild-card playoff matchup with Pittsburgh after he tested positive for COVID-19.

