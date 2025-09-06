Browns signing rookie RB Quinshon Judkins after months of waiting following July arrest

BEREA, Ohio — After months of waiting following an offseason arrest and amid an investigation by the league, the Browns will sign rookie running back Quinshon Judkins to a fully guaranteed rookie deal, a league source confirmed.

Judkins has remained unsigned after the Browns selected him with the 36th overall pick in this year’s draft. Judkins was one of the last remaining rookies in the league to not sign their rookie deal, with Judkins and his agent looking to negotiate specific terms surrounding fully guaranteed money in the deal.

However, on July 12, just before the start of camp—a time when a deal was more likely to be struck—Judkins was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on domestic violence charges, a misdemeanor battery charge.

The Browns were allowing the case to play out while gathering more information about the accusations and charges. The NFL also launched an investigation into Judkins and the potential violation of the personal conduct policy.

“We are still gathering information, so, in terms of those decisions, signing, being at camp and everything like that, it’s probably too early to make any type of determination. So, as we gather information, we’ll have a better view on that,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said during his training camp media availability on July 24.

Just over a month after the arrest, prosecutors in Florida declined to file a formal misdemeanor battery charge against Judkins.

Still, weeks later, Judkins remained unsigned. The Browns narrowed down their roster on the cutdown deadline and had just two running backs on the active roster. Since then, the team added Raheim “Rocket” Sanders via waivers and signed Ahmani Marshall and Treyveon Williams to the practice squad.

Throughout the process, the Browns were hopeful that they’d be able to sign their second-round draft pick. Managing and Principal Partner Jimmy Haslam said as much on July 29 when he spoke to the media at camp.

“I do, but that’s—we all understand due process, the law, and the law does not move quickly. But yes, we’re cautiously optimistic,” Haslam said when asked if he expected Judkins to eventually sign and play for the Browns.

Judkins will have to work to catch up and get ready for game action after missing training camp and the preseason, and the Browns will look to get him up to speed as quickly as possible to add him to their run game, which is now led by Jerome Ford and rookie Dylan Sampson.

The Browns are expected to receive a special roster exemption for Judkins due to missing all of training camp. That will allow Judkins to join the team for practice without immediately taking one of the 53 active roster spots while he gets acclimated with the team.

While Judkins will be signed, it is to be seen if he will face punishment, as the NFL is still investigating if he violated its personal conduct policy.