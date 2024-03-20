Watch Now
Browns signing former Chicago Bears RB D'Onta Foreman

Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman (21) walks off the field after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Posted at 2:28 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 14:30:19-04

CLEVELAND — A source confirmed to News 5 Wednesday afternoon that the Cleveland Browns are signing former Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman.

Foreman was a third-round draft pick out of Texas, taken by the Houston Texans in 2017.

He was waived by the Texans in 2019 and after spending time with the Colts, Titans, Falcons, Panthers and most recently, the Bears.

Over his six years in the league, Foreman has played in 50 games, recording 2,282 rushing yards on 535 carries for 14 touchdowns.

He'll provide depth to the running back room that now consists of Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Nyheim Hines, John Kelly Jr. and Pierre Strong.

