Browns signing former Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney to practice squad

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are adding a receiver to their roster, signing former Chiefs wideout Kadarius Toney to the practice squad, a league source confirmed Monday.

Toney had a workout with the Browns last week and after their Week 1 matchup with the Cowboys, the Browns decided to sign him to the practice squad.

A first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Toney began his career with the New York Giants. He was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 and helped the Chiefs in their Super Bowl 50. Last season was a tumultuous one for Toney, who underwent knee surgery before the season began and dealt with hip and ankle injuries later in the year.

Toney was inactive for Super Bowl LVIII after claiming he was not injured, and the Chiefs were placing him on the injury reports unwarranted. Kansas City declined Toney's fifth-year option this spring and later released him.

In his three NFL seasons, Toney has played in 32 games, starting in 10. He's recorded 82 catches for 760 yards and three touchdowns, with an additional 119 rushing yards on 21 carries.

Toney also played some special teams for the Chiefs, serving as a punt returner.