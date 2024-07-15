Browns signing K Dustin Hopkins to 3-year contract extension, keeping him in Cleveland through 2027

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns seemed to have found their kicker last season after Dustin Hopkins made both team and NFL history with incredible performances

week in and week out. Now, Hopkins will look to continue helping out the Browns as he is set to sign a three-year contract extension, a league source confirmed Monday.

Hopkins and the Browns have agreed to the three-year contract extension worth $15.9 million, which will keep the kicker in Cleveland through the 2027 season.

Before injuring his hamstring in Week 16 last season, which kept him out for the remainder of the year, Hopkins was a crucial part of the Browns' success. He made 33 of his 36 field goal attempts and 24 of his 26 PAT attempts, all while breaking franchise records and hitting numerous game-winning kicks. Hopkins currently hold the Browns' franchise record for most 50+ yard field goals in a single season (8) and most made field goals in a single season by a Brown (33).

Hopkins rehabbed his hamstring injury this offseason and was a participant at minicamp back in June.

With the contract extension, the Browns lock down their key special teams weapon, who they hope to be just as consistent and reliable as he was last year.

RELATED: Next Man Up: Browns K Dustin Hopkins enjoys practicing rodeo skills

Next Man Up: Browns K Dustin Hopkins enjoys practicing rodeo skills

Hopkins will get back to work with the Browns as they soon begin training camp, which opens up at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia on July 25. Rookies are set to report in Berea on the 22nd and veterans on the 23rd.