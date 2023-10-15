Next Man Up: Browns K Dustin Hopkins aims to provide consistency; also enjoys practicing rodeo skills, dancing

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to know kicker Dustin Hopkins, who the Browns traded for just before the start of the season in order to bring some consistency to the kicking game.

Off the field, he spends his time practicing roping skills to impress his family with rodeo roots, showing off his dance moves and a good plate of southern comfort food.

