Browns standout rookie T Dawand Jones out for season with knee injury

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have suffered a plethora of injuries this season, an unfortunate number of which have been season-ending. On Monday, the Browns added another player to that list—standout rookie right tackle Dawand Jones.

Jones, the Browns' fourth-round pick this year, was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jaguars on Saturday with a knee injury. He had practiced on Wednesday and Thursday but wasn't on the practice fields on Friday. He was listed as questionable to play Sunday, but the day before the game was downgraded to out.

On Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Jones' knee injury was more serious than first thought, and will require surgery to repair.

With the surgery required, Jones will be out for the remainder of the season.

"Disappointed for Dawand, obviously. He'll rehab and we'll get him back. But tough for him," Stefanski said. "I've seen Dawand make great strides on and off the field."

Offensive lineman James Hudson III will step in for Jones in his place.

Guard Wyatt Teller said that he's keeping Jones in his thoughts but is confident that Jones will be able to help the line find success in Jones' absence.

"I'm sad for Dawand. I've been praying for him...but we have a next man up mentality," Teller said."I believe we will do more than just survive. I truly believe in James."