Browns T Dawand Jones questionable to return to game against Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cleveland Browns are thinner on the offensive line as right tackle Dawand Jones has left the game and may or may not return.

Jones, who is starting at right tackle, left the game in the first half, walking to the locker room with trainers.

The Browns later listed Jones as questionable to return with cramping.

Cleveland is already down to starting tackles, with Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin both ruled out before the game began. James Hudson III is starting at left tackle.

With Jones out, the Browns sent in tackle Germain Ifedi to play right tackle. Ifedi was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday.