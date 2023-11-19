Browns T Dawand Jones to return to game action against Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are taking on their rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, for the second time, this game at home inside Cleveland Browns Stadium—and they'll do so with their starting right tackle back in the mix.

Dawand Jones, who entered the game listed as questionable with a knee and shoulder injury that sidelined him last week against the Ravens, was cleared to play before kickoff.

Jones had returned to practice on Thursday but was limited. The team wanted to see how his injury progressed through the weekend, but Jones had said he felt good to go earlier in the week.

Here are the Browns' inactives:

#Browns inactives:



S Juan Thornhill

WR Marquise Goodwin

C Luke Wypler

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

Goodwin and Thornhill were ruled out on Friday after missing the week of practice with injury. Thornhill is dealing with a calf injury that took him out of last week's game against the Ravens. Goodwin is still in concussion protocol after taking a hit to the helmet in the Week 9 game against the Cardinals.

Also active for the Browns is offensive lineman Michael Dunn, who was designated to return from IR earlier in the week, had a full week of practice and was activated from IR on Saturday. Dunn has provided the Browns with valuable depth to the offensive line when healthy, making his return a major boost for the Browns.

Here are the Steelers inactives:

QB Mason Rudolph

CB Darius Rush

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

RB Godwin Igwebuike

DT Montravius Adams

T Dylan Cook

Pittsburgh ruled out Fitzpatrick, Neal and Adams on Friday. Fitzpatrick is dealing with a hamstring injury, Neal is dealing with a rib injury and Adams is dealing with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, the Steelers activated tight end Pat Freiermuth from IR on Saturday, clearing him to play against the Browns.