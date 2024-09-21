Browns T Jack Conklin ruled out for game against Giants with hamstring injury

CLEVELAND — The Browns will be without tackle Jack Conklin for the third straight week after some hope that he might be able to make his return from injury against the New York Giants.

Conklin was originally listed as questionable for Sunday's game as he works his way back to game action from a season-ending knee injury that occurred in Week 1 last year. He had practiced in full all week, but head coach Kevin Stefanski wanted to see how he and fellow tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., also listed as questionable, came out of Friday's practice.

Unfortunately for Conklin, after Friday's practice, he had a setback in his return.

Conklin is now dealing with a hamstring injury, and the Browns have ruled him out for Sunday's game.

The team will continue monitoring Wills to see if he can make his return from his own season-ending knee injury. Wills practiced all three days this week, albeit in a limited fashion.

In addition to downgrading Conklin to out, the Browns made a few other roster moves ahead of Sunday's game.

The Browns signed running back Gary Brightwell and tight end Blake Whiteheart to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of the game. Those moves address two players ruled out for the game—tight end David Njoku, who is dealing with an ankle injury, and running back Pierre Strong Jr., who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Cleveland also elevated cornerback Tony Brown II and tight end Geoff Swaim from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

After waiving him earlier in the week, rookie linebacker Nathaniel "Bookie" Watson cleared waivers and is back in orange and brown, signed to the Browns' practice squad on Saturday.