Browns T Jedrick Wills Jr. out for Sunday's game against Saints

NEW ORLEANS — The Cleveland Browns are fresh off their bye week, down in the Big Easy to take on the New Orleans Saints Sunday afternoon, relatively healthy from their week off—aside from tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., that is.

Wills was downgraded to out on Saturday following the Friday injury designation release. The offensive tackle had been listed on the injury report with a knee injury that has lingered throughout the season, but was a full participant. A setback after Friday's practice led the Browns to rule Wills out.

Dawand Jones has been starting at left tackle in place of Wills for the last two games. The Browns opted to start Jones over Wills after a solid first start, naming him the starter moving forward.

Jones will continue playing left tackle, as was planned.

Here are the Browns other inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints:



QB Bailey Zappe (3QB)

WR Jaelon Darden

RB D’Onta Foreman

CB Chigozie Anusiem

T Jedrick Wills Jr.

The Browns and Saints kick off at 1 p.m.