Browns TE David Njoku active, Jameis Winston to be emergency QB3 against Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Cleveland Browns are down in Cincinnati taking on the Bengals in their second matchup with the AFC North rivals, hoping to spoil Cincy's playoff hopes with a victory. They'll do so with some guys returning to the field and others sidelined.

Tight end David Njoku, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury that he sustained against the Steelers, which sidelined him last week, has been cleared to return to game action.

Njoku said he was fighting through the hamstring injury. He was a game-time decision last week against the Chiefs, ruled out after pregame warmups. Heading into Sunday's game in Cincinnati, Njoku was listed as questionable, which was another game-time decision. Before kickoff, he was cleared and is active for Sunday's game.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jameis Winston has been downgraded to inactive.

Winston appeared on the injury report during this week of practice with right shoulder soreness. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday that the shoulder was still bothering Winston, and they'd have to work through the weekend to see if Winston felt good enough to serve as the backup quarterback with Dorian Thompson-Robinson getting the start.

With the shoulder soreness still prevalent on Sunday, the Browns listed Winston as inactive. He will serve as QB3, the team's emergency quarterback. That means Bailey Zappe will serve as QB2 behind Thompson-Robinson against the Bengals.

Cornerback MJ Emerson, who was placed in concussion protocol during the game against the Chiefs, has been working through the process to be cleared all week. He returned to practice Thursday but remained in protocol and limited. He also is dealing with a back injury. Listed as questionable heading into the game, Emerson was cleared to play before kickoff.

Here is the full list of Browns inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals:



QB Jameis Winston (3QB)

WR Cedric Tillman

CB Kahlef Hailassie

CB Chigozie Anusiem

TE Brenden Bates

DT Shelby Harris

DE Cameron Thomas

Tillman had entered the weekend listed as questionable for Sunday's game, still in concussion protocol from a hit he took in the Week 12 matchup with the Steelers. He's been close to clearing but has been unable to be fully removed from the protocol. Tillman was downgraded to out for the game on Saturday.

Harris was ruled out on Friday, still dealing with an elbow injury that he sustained against the Chiefs, which kept him sidelined from practice all week. With Harris out, rookie Mike Hall Jr. is expected to start at defensive tackle.

On Saturday, the Browns elevated Hailassie and wide receiver James Proche II from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game.