Browns TE David Njoku among 4 players ruled out for game against Raiders

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns held one last practice before hopping on a flight and heading to Las Vegas Friday in preparation for their Sunday game against the Raiders. As they did, four players have been ruled out ahead of the matchup.

Cleveland has ruled out tight end David Njoku, tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin and running back Pierre Strong Jr. for Sunday's game.

Njoku returned to practice Thursday for the first time since sustaining a high ankle sprain against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Njoku was limited, catching some passes with trainers and doing light running with his ankle taped up. The tight end did not practice on Friday. The Browns will continue ramping him up through the ankle rehab before he returns to game action.

Meanwhile, the Browns will once again have adjustments to make along the offensive line. Tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin have been ruled out as well. Conklin had been rehabbing a knee injury, but before making his return last week, he suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out yet another week. Wills had made his return from a knee injury last week but tweaked in against the New York Giants and left the game.

Wills will continue rehabbing the knee as he sits out another week. Neither he nor Conklin practiced this week.

Additionally, running back Pierre Strong Jr. has been dealing with a hamstring injury since sustaining it against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will miss Sunday's game, still working through the injury.

While those four Browns players are sidelined for the game against the Raiders, other players will be looking to push through injuries of their own as they prepare to play on Sunday.

Among those players is defensive end Myles Garrett, who is dealing with a foot injury that has also impacted his Achilles tendon and thigh. Garrett did not practice on Wednesday but returned on Thursday and Friday, dedicated to giving his all to be out there for his team.

"There’s multiple things. So, deal with them as they come and no excuses, just go out there and ball," Garrett said. "I’m not concerned about causing any further damage. I’m just going to go out there and play.”

Running back Jerome Ford, who missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury, was able to practice Thursday and Friday. Linebacker Jordan Hicks missed Wednesday and Thursday's practice with an elbow and rib injury that sidelined him during the game against the Giants, but he returned to practice Friday.

Also joining in on practice for the first time since signing with the Browns was wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Toney has been working inside since joining the Browns, rehabbing an undisclosed injury. The wide receiver is currently signed to the Browns' practice squad.

The Browns will kick off their Week 4 matchup with the Raiders on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST.