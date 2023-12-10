Watch Now
Browns TE David Njoku has first-ever multi-touchdown game in matchup with Jaguars

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) jumps into the endzone, after catching a 34-yard pass, for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 2:17 PM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 14:17:54-05

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns took a 14-0 lead over the Jaguars in the second quarter of Sunday's game, courtesy of David Njoku—who scored two touchdowns in the first half, marking a career milestone for the tight end.

Njoku got the Browns on the board first with a 34-yard reception from quarterback Joe Flacco, who ran the offense well in the opening drive for the second week straight.

The Jags forced the Browns to punt on their next three possessions, but early in the second quarter, Flacco connected with Njoku again.

Another deep pass, Flacco hit Njoku for a 30-yard reception, the tight end running it into the end zone for his second score of the day.

The second touchdown marked Njoku's first-ever multi-touchdown game in his career.

Njoku also tied his career-best for total touchdowns with four so far this season.

