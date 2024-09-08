Watch Now
Browns TE David Njoku leaves field in game against Cowboys

LB Mohamoud Diabate ruled out as well
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) gains yards as he carries the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku left the field in the second half of Sunday's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys and may or may not return.

Njoku left the field in the third quarter, seen walking back with the help of trainers into the locker room for evaluation.

A short time after heading off the field, the Browns listed Njoku as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Before leaving the field, Njoku had four receptions for 44 yards.

The Browns also ruled out linebacker Mohamoud Diabate for the remainder of the game with a hip injury.

In the fourth quarter, linebacker Tony Fields II went down on a play. He remained on the field and trainers came out to tend to him. Fields was taken into the blue medical tent for evaluation. He was later ruled out with an ankle injury.

