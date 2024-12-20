Browns TE David Njoku questionable for game against Bengals

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns are preparing for their second matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, this time with second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson starting. But Thompson-Robinson might be short a few offensive weapons on Sunday.

Tight end David Njoku is questionable to play, still dealing with a hamstring injury. Njoku sustained the injury in the second game against the Steelers, missing the following week of practice and, despite trying to play, was subsequently ruled out for last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Njoku missed the first two days of practice leading into this week's game against the Bengals, returning on Friday.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Cedric Tillman was also listed as questionable for the game.

Tillman sustained a concussion in the first matchup with the Steelers. He's been in protocol since but was able to return to practice last week. Tillman has continued to practice every day since but hadn't quite cleared the protocol.

On the other side of the ball, cornerback MJ Emerson has been listed as questionable as well.

Emerson left the game against the Chiefs to be evaluated for a head injury and was ruled out in concussion protocol a short time later. Emerson returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis and continued practicing on Friday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that they're "hopeful" for both Tillman and Emerson to clear protocol.

The Browns have ruled out defensive tackle Shelby Harris for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Harris missed the entire week of practice dealing with an elbow injury he sustained against the Chiefs.