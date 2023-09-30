Browns TE David Njoku questionable for Ravens game after sustaining burns in 'household accident'

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns left practice Friday with one player in question for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens—quarterback Deshaun Watson—but on Saturday, another player landed on the injury report as well.

Tight end David Njoku was added to the injury report a day before the game against the Ravens, listed as questionable after sustaining burns to his face and arm during a "household accident."

Sources said Njoku is "okay" and that the accident happened while lighting a fire pit in his backyard.

Njoku's agent, Malki Kawa, shared an update on his client Saturday as well.

Thank you everyone for reaching out , but David njoku is ok, thank God. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) September 30, 2023

Watson was listed as questionable for the game on Friday after a week of being limited at practice with a shoulder injury.

Watson has been taking it easy on his throwing shoulder after taking a hard hit in the third quarter of the Titans game. On their return to practice on Wednesday, Watson was not a full participant, taking mental reps behind quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. On Thursday, Watson's work remained minimal. On Friday, the light work continued.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said he's "hopeful" that Watson will be good to go but said their backups are ready just in case.

Ahead of the game, the Browns have elevated two players from the practice squad to the active roster. Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden and quarterback P.J. Walker have joined the active roster.

The Browns and Ravens kick things off at 1 p.m. inside Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday afternoon.