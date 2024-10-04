Watch Now
Browns TE David Njoku questionable for game against Commanders

David Njoku
Camryn Justice
David Njoku
Posted
and last updated

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are looking to begin turning their season around after starting 1-3, heading down to play the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Here are the Browns injury designations heading into Sunday's game:

David Njoku, who is dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 1, practiced on Wednesday as a limited participant. On Thursday, Njoku did not practice, but he returned to activity on Friday. He has been listed as questionable for the game.

Jack Conklin has been dealing with a hamstring injury that he sustained just before he was able to return from the knee injury that ended his season in the first week of last season. He was listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Jedrick Willis has been working his way back from the knee injury that ended his season last fall. He is questionable for Sunday's game.

Here are other injury designations for Sunday's game:

  • Michael Dunn - questionable.
  • Pierre Strong - questionable.
  • Nick Chubb - out.
  • Jordan Hicks - out.
  • Nyheim Hines - out.
  • James Hudson - out.
  • Alex Wright - out
