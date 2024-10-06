Browns TE David Njoku returns to game action against Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. — The Cleveland Browns are looking to turn their season around with a win over the Washington Commanders on the road Sunday, and they'll have a key player back in the mix to help them do that with the return of tight end David Njoku.

Njoku has been sidelined since leaving the Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with a high ankle sprain. He's been working his way back to game action, and after entering Sunday's game, which is listed as questionable, Njoku has been cleared to play.

The Browns will look forward to the boost of having an offensive starter back in the mix as they aim to generate much-needed success on that side of the ball.

Conklin and Wills have both been battling knee injuries, with Conklin dealing with a setback hamstring injury. The two entered the week as questionable to play on Sunday, and Wills has been deemed active for the game, while Conklin is inactive.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game.



QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (3QB)

CB Kahlef Hailassie

LB Jordan Hicks

T James Hudson III

G Javion Cohen

T Jack Conklin

WR Jamari Thrash

The Browns had ruled out Hicks and Hudson as well as Nick Chubb, Nyheim Hines and Alex Wright Wright earlier in the week.

Cleveland hits the field for their 1 p.m. kickoff against the Commanders, hoping to take their 1-3 record up to 2-3 by this afternoon.